South Africa: Getting Buy-in From the People Most At Risk in SA's Just Transition to Low-Carbon Energy - the Workers

analysis

Threatened by both the increasingly likely prospect of a dangerous climate crisis and energy transition-induced poverty and unemployment, these are some of the people who face the biggest risks as humanity pivots towards a post-fossil fuel epoch. How can their participation in the transition be improved?

While Team SA was negotiating what was described as a "watershed" R131-billion multilateral climate financing deal in the air conditioned halls of the conference centre at the COP26, some of those most affected by the transition were on Mpumalanga's soot-covered ground, seemingly unaware that their livelihoods were being negotiated without their consent or input.

The Presidential Climate Commission Technical Report on the Just Transition explains that a "just transition" refers to "the management of a transition to a low-carbon society in a balanced and just manner, housed within a given socioeconomic context".

An analysis by the World Resources Institute (WRI) found that though South Africa has a strong foundation for a just transition, "social dialogue has mostly remained at the national level". It goes on to say that "this may create downstream challenges because concerns at the national level will differ from those at the local level".

This, and more, was borne out by...