South Africa: Shame On You, Canada - Your Racial Bias Is Showing

Jay Naidoo is founding General Secretary of Cosatu, former minister in the Nelson Mandela government and former chair of Gain, a global foundation fighting malnutrition in the world.

I am astounded by the events of the past two weeks following the discovery of the Omicron variant by a team of South African scientists led by Tulio de Oliveira. A long history of solidarity between Canada and South Africa has been severed irreparably. It has proved to be a lesson on how racial hate and stigmatisation are fuelled by ignorance and abetted by those in power.

'No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." -- Nelson Mandela

When the Omicron variant was discovered by South African scientists, the conclusion jumped to was that it originated in Africa. And the net of racial stereotypes was cast widely.

South African scientific excellence and the openness of the South African government to share this information in providing vital global genomic surveillance data...