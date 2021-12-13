South Africa: Presidency Studies Ppe Corruption Report

The Presidency is studying the final report of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into allegations of corruption in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the public sector.

The SIU submitted the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday following its investigations.

The Presidency said it would keep the public abreast of any developments while engaging the contents of the report.

"The Presidency will do so in a manner that preserves information that may be or become the subject of prosecution, civil action or disciplinary proceedings. It is expected the SIU report will contain information on matters that have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for prosecution; matters that have been referred to the relevant departments or entities for disciplinary steps to be taken against their employees, and what monies have been recouped by the SIU," The Presidency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigating Unit will be investigating allegations of corruption and maladministration at the Road Accident Fund (RAF), the Overstrand Local Municipality and State mining company Alexkor.

This after President Ramaphosa signed three proclamations authorising the corruption-busting unit to investigate the three entities.

The investigations are related to:

Alleged unlawful payments made by RAF to service providers, and any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of RAF or any person or entity covering the period between April 2018 and December 2021.

Maladministration in respect of the approval, allocation or payment of housing subsidies and allocation of houses at the Overstrand Local Municiaplity.

Any maladministration in respect of marketing, valuation, sale and beneficiation of diamonds, pursuant to agreements concluded between Alexkor and service providers.

"The proclamations authorise the SIU to use all its legislative powers to subpoena bank statements and cell phone records, search and seize evidence, and interrogate witnesses under oath in an effort to hold those responsible to account for their actions.

"Evidence pointing to criminal conduct will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), as well as the Hawks in the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further action," the SIU said.

Fraud and corruption allegations may be reported via the following platforms: siu@hotline.co.za / Hotline: 0800 037 774.