South Africa: Verstappen Wins Maiden World Title in Controversial Circumstances - but Formula One Benefits

It was inevitable that the 2021 Formula One season and fight for the world title would end in controversy and high drama after 21 races of wheel-to-wheel battles between the two main protagonists.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen became Formula One world champion for the first time by overtaking Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the last race of the season at the Yas Marina circuit on Sunday to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The dry statistics will say Hamilton finished second and thus lost the title, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished third. Quite frankly, a Takealot delivery guy could've made the podium in third and no one would've noticed. All eyes were on the two lead characters in the drama.

Hamilton, starting in second on the grid, made the fastest start and led from the first corner to nine corners from the end. Under the circumstances, he looked set for a relatively simple win and a record eighth world title from the most riveting end to an F1 season in years.

The potential for drama was a given considering both Hamilton and Verstappen went into the Grand Prix level on 369.5 points -- the first time since...