South Africa: Post Office Extends Mail Service

13 December 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As more transport connections are available under Adjusted Alert Level 1, the South African Post Office (SAPO) has been able to expand its international mail service to 46 destinations.

In a statement on Monday, the SAPO said more surface mail destinations became available as ships are not as severely affected by travel restrictions as aeroplanes.

"Only surface mail is currently available to the United States of America (USA). Customers should remember to include their cellphone number with their address details so that the delivering post office is able to send them an SMS when the item is ready for collection.

"Customers who are expecting an international item are requested to collect the item from their local post office when they receive an SMS asking them to do so."

Mail is currently not available to Egypt, while airmail has become available to the Ukraine.

"International items are delivered within an average of 10 workdays. For a quicker service, the post office offers the Expedited Mail Service (EMS), which delivers items within 24 hours of arrival in the destination country.

"Customers can easily access the electronic customs declaration form on the post office website for quick clearance of parcels. The form is under "tools" on the website www.postoffice.co.za," SAPO said.

