South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and MEC Jomo Sibiya Respond to KZN Military Veterans Housing Challenges

Minister Kubayi and MEC Sibiya respond to KZN Military Veterans housing challenges

The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, and MEC of Human Settlements and Public Works, Jomo Sibiya have made an undertaking that the delivery of houses for military veterans in KwaZulu-Natal will be prioritized over the next few months. This is aimed at responding to the military veterans housing backlog which has led to some of them illegally occupying the Aloe Ridge social housing project in Pietermaritzburg.

Minister Kubayi was in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday to meet with all affected stakeholders of Aloe Ridge to find a lasting solution to facilitate the vacating of illegally occupied social housing units in an agreed approach.

"Whilst we have a duty to look after those who qualify for fully subsidized government houses, we cannot promote the illegal occupation of private properties, anarchy, and lawlessness. This affects service delivery and has no place in a democratic government. We don't want eviction that will lead to bloodshed or loss of life", said Minister Kubayi.

She also took a dim view at some public servants who have taken advantage of the plight of the military veterans by allocating themselves units at the Aloe Ridge.

"We have taken a decision that those public servants must either sign lease agreements or vacate and hand over the keys to the social housing institution within seven days", added Kubayi.

Other decisions taken and agreed upon with the military veterans include:

1. Department of Human Settlements to provide shelter to the indigent and military veterans including those who are yet to be confirmed by the Department of Military Veterans until the construction of the BNG units is complete;

2. Accelerating the construction of houses within 12 months, ensuring that every new housing project has a percentage allocated to military veterans.

Minister acknowledged that government needs to work hard to avert a situation where military veterans take the law into their own hands saying: "We are a constitutional democracy based on a rule of law. We remain committed to increasing the pace of housing delivery for all including military veterans"

Minister Kubayi and MEC Sibiya also tabled a proposal to the Business Rescue Practitioners (BRP) of the Aloe Ridge to agree on the staggered evacuation process and relief measures to ensure operational sustainability of the SHI, Capital City Social Housing while measures are being put in place for a permanent solution.