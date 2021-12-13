South Africa: Mpumalanga Provincial Government On the Progress of Its Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign

press release

Traditional Leaders join hands with health practitioners to vaccinate communities in Gert Sibande District

The vaccination campaign in Gert Sibande District received a major boost when traditional leaders joined health practitioners to mobilize communities to vaccinate. Gert Sibande District is the second among the three in Mpumalanga with the lowest number of unvaccinated people.

With a focus on Gert Sibande District this weekend for the Vooma vaccination campaign, Executive Mayors, Ward Councillors and members of the civil society gave the campaign the much needed impetus by mobilizing communities to take the jab. This as the country braces itself for the fourth wave of the pandemic.

In Mkhondo Local Municipality, Inkhosi Yende of Ogenyaneni Traditional Council says with no solution available to cure the COVID-19 pandemic, the time has come for all stakeholders to join work cooperatively with government in the mobilization of communities to vaccinate. He called on all stakeholders to play their part for the achievement of the seventy percent target of vaccinated people by the end of December 2021.

Yende says Traditional leaders are committed to the cause of protecting communities against the virus and that this should be seen through their participation in the door-to-door visits.