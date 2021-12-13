South Africa: President Expresses Gratitude for Well Wishes

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa appreciates the well wishes he is receiving from various quarters following his COVID-19 positive result.

The President remains in good spirits and continues to present with mild symptoms.

The President's infection is causing him to delay a vaccine booster shot which he was scheduled to receive this week.

President reiterates his call to everyone in the country to be vaccinated, as vaccination dramatically reduces the chances of serious illness, hospitalisation or death.