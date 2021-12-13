South Africa: Media Statement - Mineral Resources and Energy Committee Chairperson Saddened to Learn of Death of a Mine Worker

13 December 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Sahlulele Luzipo, is saddened to learn about the death of a mine worker at the Kusasalethu Operation of Harmony Gold in West Rand, Gauteng.

Mr Luzipo understands that the Harmony Gold incident occurred on the back of another accident that took the lives of four mine workers at Sibanye-Stillwater at the end of November 2021, bringing the total of fatalities in the sector to five in just 11 days.

He said: "News of this nature is always regrettable, because, as far as the committee is concerned, the health and safety of mine workers should be a priority in all mining operations."

Mr Luzipo is of the view that the committee should make time in its 2022 first quarter programme to be briefed by the Mining Health and Safety Council on the number of mining fatalities in 2021. The committee should also consider inviting the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to get clarity on the status of the Mine Health and Safety Amendment Bill.

"We are worried that fatalities in the mining sector continue to increase, on the one hand, while, on the other hand, the country is battling with the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mr Luzipo.

Finally, Mr Luzipo expressed his deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the departed mine workers and wished their souls eternal peace.

