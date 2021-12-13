South Africa: No One Is Asking Gift of the Givers for Emergency Oxygen - and That's Good News

12 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The drop in the demand for emergency oxygen may signify that patients with the Omicron variant have milder symptoms.

After being swamped during the first three waves with requests for lifesaving oxygen, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from Gift of the Givers said their emails, WhatsApps and phones have gone quiet - a silence that hopefully points to a gentler fourth wave.

"This wave is completely different," Sooliman said. "In the first three waves, we had thousands of emails, calls and WhatsApps. My teams were run off their feet. This time, since 24 November and even before that, we had nothing.

"This time, we are very relaxed. There are no oxygen demands," he said.

"Comparatively, we were flooded with hundreds of calls during the numbers rising in the other waves. Relative to the rapid rate of infection this is totally incredible. We waited to see what happens between days eight to 17 once complications appear when people seem to be recovering initially.

"By Day 16 nothing has developed," he said.

Sooliman's observations were supported by the CEO of Netcare, Dr Richard Friedland, who last week indicated that they were treating much milder disease and had seen a considerable drop in demand for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X