South Africa: No One Is Asking Gift of the Givers for Emergency Oxygen - and That's Good News

The drop in the demand for emergency oxygen may signify that patients with the Omicron variant have milder symptoms.

After being swamped during the first three waves with requests for lifesaving oxygen, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from Gift of the Givers said their emails, WhatsApps and phones have gone quiet - a silence that hopefully points to a gentler fourth wave.

"This wave is completely different," Sooliman said. "In the first three waves, we had thousands of emails, calls and WhatsApps. My teams were run off their feet. This time, since 24 November and even before that, we had nothing.

"This time, we are very relaxed. There are no oxygen demands," he said.

"Comparatively, we were flooded with hundreds of calls during the numbers rising in the other waves. Relative to the rapid rate of infection this is totally incredible. We waited to see what happens between days eight to 17 once complications appear when people seem to be recovering initially.

"By Day 16 nothing has developed," he said.

Sooliman's observations were supported by the CEO of Netcare, Dr Richard Friedland, who last week indicated that they were treating much milder disease and had seen a considerable drop in demand for...