Uganda: Why Opposition MPs Rejected the Oil Pipeline Bill

On Thursday parliament approved the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project (EACOP) (Special Provisions) Bill 2021, amidst protests mainly opposition Members of Parliament who argued that the process leading to its enactment was rushed and irregular.

The opposition MPs who sit on the Environment and Natural Resources Committee of parliament authored a minority report outlining areas of disagreement with their mainly NRM colleagues in the majority report.

In the minority report presented to parliament by Kiboga Woman MP Kaaya Christine Nakimwero (NUP) on behalf of Asinansi Nyakato (FDC), the shadow minister of Energy and Minerals, the opposition MPs argued the Bill was not properly scrutinized.

"The Committee did not put this highly technical Bill to the standard of scrutiny required. The rules of procedure of parliament demand that the committee examines the Bill in detail and make all such inquiries in relation to it. Surprisingly, the EACOP Bill was a rushed through process that lacked the minimum tenets of scrutiny". Opposition MPs noted in their minority report.

Pipeline project company

Among areas of disagreement and the domicile of the EACOP project company, and the tax holiday the it will enjoy. According to the Bill the pipeline project company has already been incorporated in England and Wales, and it has registered branches in Uganda and Tanzania for tax purposes. The opposition MPs argued this will cause Uganda to loose colossal sums of money in taxes.

The opposition MPs argued that Uganda signed a Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) with the United Kingdom in December 1992, and by virtual of that agreement, all cost of the EACOP project incurred in Uganda and Tanzania and collection of executive and administration costs incurred in the UK will be deducted for purposes of computing business profit for the pipeline project company.

This means that even after the expiry of the income tax holiday provided for in the Bill, Uganda may never possibly tax this company's profits. Generally, DTAs reduce the withholding taxes paid by companies registered in countries that are parties to such DTAs as they move income from the source country like Uganda to the destination country like United Kingdom. In 2014, the International Monitory Fund (IMF) estimated that Uganda lost Shs 2.6 in withholding tax due to DTA with Mauritius because it restricted payment capital gains tax.

"This provides a significant window for the pipeline project company, and project participants to change ownership of the company without paying Capital Gains Tax," MPs noted in the minority report reads. The report adds, "We disagree with our colleagues in the majority, because the opportunity to tie this loophole regarding a project with potential hundreds of millions of dollars in corporate income tax is here with us. We can close this gap by amending the schedule to demand EACOP company be incorporated in Uganda. lt would enable us to close this clearly observable tax escape route early enough," the report reads.

The MPs in their minority report also rejected Clause 38 of the Bill that retrospectively provides for early project undertaken for and on behalf of the EACOP company to form part of the investment profile of the project company.

According to the minority report, the schedule supplied to the committee by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development for entire pipeline in Uganda and Tanzania reveals $ 428,190,000 United States dollars (approximately Ushs. 1.555 trillion) has so far been spent on different categories of early project activities. This means almost half a billion dollars has already been spent on the pipeline project that is estimated to cost 3.5 billion dollars. Opposition MPs noted that it is wrong for parliament to legitimize such costs without an audit.

"The details of costs of approximately Ushs. 256 billion spent on land and social services was never explained to the committee. We find, this sum is an exaggeration, and therefore this parliament should first be supplied with an audit of these activities before they are legally recognized," the report reads in part.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Petroleum Governance Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Land acquisition

The report also noted land acquisition provisions in the Bill were not elaborate and unconstitutional. "Compensation rates of 2018 were applied on the value of land that is to be paid for, almost 4 years later. Families are currently meeting their own cost of reburial of their loved one in order to clear the pipeline corridor," MPs noted in their minority report. The reports recommended that all project affected persons should be compensated according to the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda. On national content, the minority report recommended that the Bill should introduce a clause that compels the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development to make guidelines that protect national companies from being out competed by foreign companies on given contracts.