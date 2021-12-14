Uganda: CSOs Punch Holes in the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill 2021

Civil Society Organisations have punched holes in the Public Finance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 arguing once passed into law in its current form, it is likely to undermine the good strides already registered by the country in the management of public funds.

In their joint press statement, the CSOs under their umbrella bodies - Civil Society Coalition on Oil and Gas (CSCO) and Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) implored Members of Parliament to reject the Bill noting that when passed is likely to undermine the original intention of passing the Public Finance Management Act, 2015

The Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was laid before Parliament on 27th September 2021 by the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. The Bill contains 4 clauses, which among others seek to allow the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) to retain a portion of the proceeds from the sale of petroleum accruing from government's state participating interest and UNOC's financial obligations in the Tariff and Transportation Agreement, the PSAs and the Joint Operating Agreements.

Government in justification for the amendment argues that since all the petroleum revenues are deposited into the Petroleum Fund (PF), there are no mechanisms provided for UNOC to meet its financial obligations under difference contracts. Government further argues that the PFMA, 2015 in its current form does not provide payment of tariff obligations under the Host Government Agreement and Tariff and Transportation Agreement before net proceeds can be deposited into the Petroleum Fund. Allowing UNOC to spend at source, is a departure from the government practice where Ministries, Agencies and Departments collect revenues and remit it in the Consolidated Fund.

The Bill further proposes to amend Section 3 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) 2015 to review the definition of petroleum revenue. "Considering that petroleum agreements are treated with utmost secrecy, we are concerned that it might be difficult for the Parliamentary Committees to ascertain the total amount that is arising from the state participating interests. Fellow Ugandans, if this amendment is passed into law, proceeds from the sale of petroleum (Crude Oil) will not form part of petroleum revenue, limiting Uganda's prospects of maximizing revenues from," the CSOs noted in a joint press statement.

Spending at source!

The Bill proposes to amend Section 57 of the PFMA 2015 by introducing a new Clause (5) (a), which bestows power on UNOC to collect revenue and spend it at source without approval or appropriation by Parliament. "We find this proposal irrational on grounds that Uganda's annual budget process is sufficient to accommodate any emerging financial needs of all Government agencies and enterprises like UNOC," he said.

CSOs in the statement argue that there are already existing agencies like the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) who can spend at source, to enable them to meet their urgent expenditure obligations, but with clear guidelines. "We advise Members of Parliament (MPs) to consider Section 14 of the Uganda Revenue Authority Act, Cap196 (1991), which allows URA to spend at source on authorization of the Minister, an amount not exceeding that appropriated by Parliament in any financial year. If adopted, this can facilitate UNOC to meet its obligations without any interruptions," the statement reads in part. If passed in its current form, the Bill shall give UNOC authority to deposit the balance of the proceeds retained after expending moneys for the purposes of subsection 5 (a) into the Petroleum Fund. Under the Bill UNOC shall submit a copy of the record to the Minister, the Secretary to the Treasury, Accountant General and the Auditor General.