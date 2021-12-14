Nigeria: Gunmen Break Into Adamawa Hospital, Abduct Doctor

Gunmen broke into a hospital in Yola, Adamawa State capital, on Monday evening, and abducted the owner.

The victim, Dr Saidu Bala, is the immediate past Medical Director of Specialist Hospital, Yola.

According to a source, the gunmen invaded the hospital after 6pm, when residents had just observed Maghrib prayer.

The source said immediately they got to the hospital, they shot sporadically to scare people away.

"The gunmen stormed the hospital shortly after Maghrib prayer and shot into the air to scare people away."

"They then went to Dr. Saidu Bala's office and took him away. The operation was so fast that it was conducted in less than five minutes," the source told our correspondent.

Adamawa State Police spokesman, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying officers had been deployed to track down the attackers and rescue the victim.

"Our men found three used bullet canisters at the scene of the crime and we have immediately deployed men of anti kidnapping squad to rescue the abducted medical practitioner," he said.

The incident happened amid the concerns about the high level of insecurity in the country, especially in the north.