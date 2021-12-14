Nigeria: Covid-19 - Buhari Wishes South African President Ramaphosa Quick Recovery

President Muhammadu Buhari has wished his South African counterpart, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, who tested positive for COVID-19, quick recovery.

In a statement on Monday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said: "My heart and prayers are with Mr Ramaphosa of South Africa at this difficult moment of health challenge, and I pray for his speedy and full recovery.

"Mr Ramaphosa is a friend of Nigeria and an important partner in our joint continental efforts to tackle Africa's social, economic and political difficulties.

"The coronavirus pandemic is a reality and no respecter of persons."

The President particularly reminded Nigerians "to disregard the allegation that the pandemic is a foreign creation to depopulate Africa and boost the financial interests of western pharmaceutical companies through vaccine production."

He warned that "lack of attention to medical advice and apathy are damaging to the government's efforts to contain the spread of this deadly viral disease."

President Buhari, therefore, advised Nigerians to come out fully and get vaccinated.