Nigeria: CBN Solicits Organised Labour, CSOs Support for Policy Thrust to Grow Nation's Economy

Ilorin — Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele has solicited the support of organised labour and civil society organisations in the country for its ongoing enlightenment campaign on its five-year policy trust aimed at growing the nation's economy.

Speaking in Ilorin, Kwara state capital during a one-day interactive enlightenment session with organised Labour and civil societies in the North central zone and FCT, Abuja, Mr. Emefiele said the CBN has embarked on various policies and interventions that had helped to stimulate the economic growth of the country.

The development, he added, has also increase the economic activities among the people of the country, which hitherto has lifted up many businesses.

Emefiele who was represented at the event by the Director, Corporate Communications of the CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi added that, "the CBN's current effort to improve the economy prosperity has necessitated its 5-year policy thrust that need urgent enlightenment of all and sundry in the country so as to join hands with the programme"

According to him, "Today, we are engaging organised Labour Labour civil society across the North central zone of the country including Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) on the 5-year policy thrust of the CBN and also to educate them on what the CBN is doing in terms of polices and interventions.

"The engagement is also to enlist from the participants from their questions and any areas they want clarifications as a basis for us to rejig up our policies and programmes for economic prosperity of the nation."

Emefiele noted that, "Our expectations from this gathering is for all the organised Labour, civil society and other stakeholders in Nigeria to support the CBN's programmes and interventions and that is the main reason we are here.But much more than that, we are also saying that, there are other institutions that have to play a significant role in the economic stability of the nation."

Also speaking, the Director General Michael Imoudu National Institute of Labour Studies (MINILS) Ilorin, Comrade Issa Aremu lauded the leadership zeal of CBN Governor, Mr. Emefiele since assumption of office.

He said the zeal has gone a long way of transforming the nation's economy into prosperity.

Aremu added that, "the present efforts to partner the organised Labour and civil societies on the CBN's 5-year policy thrust is a good decision as this will educate more Nigerians on the CBN's economic policies".

He however advised the participants to take the seminar as a serious one so as to go back to propagate the policies of CBN to other well meaning Nigerians in order to have a stable economic development.