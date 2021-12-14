Nigeria: My Administration Introduced Land Digitalisation to Aid Development - Gov Yahaya

Mr Yahaya says Gombe is faced with the challenge of ensuring proper and orderly land administration which his administration is doing everything necessary to change.

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has said the digitalisation of land administration embarked upon by his government is aimed at improving urban planning and supporting infrastructural development and other critical areas in the state.

The governor stated this while declaring open a two-day stakeholders engagement workshop on land administration, organised by the Gombe Geographic Information System (GOGIS).

Mr Yahaya explained that it is an established fact that a just and efficient land administration system is necessary in order to guarantee ownership and security of tenure, provision of security, support land and property taxation, monitor land transactions as well as reduced incessant disputes associated with land.

"A good land administration system is also essential in order to improve urban planning, support infrastructural development and proper environmental management," he said.

He observed that Nigeria, like Gombe State, is faced with the challenge of ensuring proper and orderly land administration which his administration is doing everything necessary to change the archaic process of land management.

"You may wish to recall that while campaigning for election as the governor of this great state, we noted with great concern, some of these challenges which includes poor physical development planning, endemic corruption in land administration and unacceptable bureaucratic bottlenecks which have hampered the overall development of the state.

"During the campaigns, we stressed the need to correct all irregularities in land administration so as to ensure sustainable use and proper management of our land.

Accordingly, one of the promises we made as contained in our manifesto, is that we will "ensure the maintenance of accurate database of all lands in the state and ensure speedy acquisition of land title documents.

"To achieve these, we pledged that, if elected, we will "strengthen the Gombe State Geographical Information System (GOGIS) through adequate funding, staffing and equipping to enable the Agency deliver on its mandate," he said.

He added that while the immediate past administration established GOGIS, it did not see to its proper take-off despite engaging consultants and contractors, thereby expending hundreds of millions in the process without any visible results.

He said, "Today, all of you can bear testimony to the efforts we have made since assuming office to change the narrative by ensuring the successful take-off of GOGIS as an important agency of government through the provision of a state-of-the-art office accommodation, operational vehicles and other necessary equipment including modern ICT infrastructure thereby ensuring proper implementation of the first phase of its establishment as an institution. Similarly, we awarded the contract for the second phase of its take-off which includes full digitalisation of land administration in the state."

The governor said his administration has embraced the use of modern technology by awarding the contract for the aerial survey of the entire state using orthophoto technology in order to fast-track the issuance of digital certificates of occupancy as obtained in other states.

He said when completed, the project will upgrade the existing aerial photographs and Geographical maps of the state by producing high resolution (GIS) imagery which will enable clear identification of property boundary for the ease of application and issuance of digital certificate of Occupancy, C of O.

"Furthermore, in accordance with the provisions of the Land Use Act of 1978, we inaugurated the Land Reform Committee and charged it with the responsibility of identifying measures that needs to be taken in order to address all injustices, inconsistencies and corrupt practices encumbering efficient land administration and development in our dear state," he said.

Mr Yahaya remarked that based on the recommendations of the committee, his administration initiated bold reforms in order to right the wrongs.

"We signed Executive Order 4 in 2020 which seeks to check uncontrolled alienation of communal lands, ensure provision of basic physical and organisational infrastructure and expanded the radius of all existing urban areas, while creating new ones in all the local government areas of the state.

"Furthermore, following our realisation of the need to align with modern realities in metropolitan development, we initiated the Gombe Capital Special Development Zone project aimed at providing befitting structures, access roads and other facilities while also ensuring strict compliance with development control regulations in and around the state capital."

He stressed that land transactions, buildings and building plans approval were temporarily suspended at the area designated as Gombe Capital Special Development Zone pending the completion of layout auditing exercises and proper verification and re-certification of all land titles in the affected layouts.

He said as soon as these exercises are completed, the suspension will be lifted to allow individuals proceed with the development of their plots in line with the requirements of the law.