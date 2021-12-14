Rwanda: APR Coach Demands Consistency After Bugesera Win

APR head coach Mohamed Adil Errade has urged his side to stay focused and maintain consistency ahead of the two postponed remaining matches in the 2021/22 Rwanda premier league.

APR will play Gasogi United on December 26 before taking on Mukura on January 18.

APR FC defeated Bugesera 2-1 on Sunday with goals from Yves Mugunga and Gilbert Mugisha.

Adil believes his team is a strong contender for the national football league trophy but has warned his players to be consistent if they are to win the title.

"We still have two matches in hand to play and we must win all of them and go on top, yes we won the game but we have to keep this winning streak for the rest of the season," the Moroccan said.

Adil believes his youthful side has got experience and ambitious players and expects them to deliver as instructed.

"It's early in the season and we still have some things to correct, also we will continue to work hard as we need to play good football at this club but overall I am happy with the performances of the players in both matches but we want to be consistent in the league," he added.

APR is three points behind leaders SC Kiyovu and two behind AS Kigali, who are in second place respectively. But if APR wins their matches in hand, the club will go top of the table.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

