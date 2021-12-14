Rwanda: Local Investor Setting $3m Factory to Recycle Plastic Waste Into Pavers

A local investor, Prosper Muhirwa, is set to construct a $3 million plant to recycle single-use plastics into construction materials including pavers.

The move is in line with Rwanda's decision to ensure a sustainable management of PET single-use plastics.

While the government banned single use plastics since 2019, some plastics like PET bottles still have to be used because of a shortage of alternatives with investors urged to intervene in their sustainable management.

In June this year, Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) started to mobilise the Private Sector Federation (PSF) to play a role in collecting, transportation, disposal and recycling of single-use plastics in the next five years.

Sample of pavers as a local investor, Prosper Muhirwa, is set to construct a $3 million plant to recycle single use plastics into construction materials including pavers. Photo: Courtesy.

Single use plastics include PET bottles, plastic straws, spoons, knives, plastic bags, and plastic packaging material.

PET means Polyethylene terephthalate which means PET plastics are non-biodegradable posing threats to the environment.

Muhorwa who founded Depot Kalisimbi Company Ltd told Doing Business that the plant will be constructed in the Mageragere sector of Nyarugenge District in Kigali City early next year.

"We will be recycling plastics into pavers and blocks producing 500 square metres per day. The main purpose is to preserve the environment, provide affordable houses to the community, and create sustainable and green jobs from the recycling of plastic," he said.

He said that the green investment will promote cleanliness in the country, create a circular economy, reduce green gas emission, and address the problem of plastic hanging around in the environment and at the landfills.

He added that the construction materials to be produced also include columns, tiles, and bricks from the plastics.

"We started doing research and development and made a road of 1,000 square meters made of pavers from plastic. The plastics used were Polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The data we collected during the testing phase and from different laboratories, gave us different concepts to address PET recycling problems into construction materials.

As a result, we came up with different formulas to make different construction materials using plastic as raw materials," he explained.

The pavers and bricks made from the plastic, he noted, are resistant to different weather conditions and are stronger than the normal cement pavers.

"As we move to promote green technologies, this is going to prove that local solutions are possible to tackle environmental problems and mitigate climate change effects," he said.

Single use plastics manufactures seek collaboration

The two-year grace period for manufacturers of single use plastics ended in September this year.

Although REMA is yet to announce if they will extend the grace period or not, manufacturers are appealing for extension so that they will be able to work with recycling companies instead of halting the operations amidst Covid-19 pandemic that affected them.

"I think the two year grace period became too short for us to shift to producing alternatives because Covid-19 affected our operations and we could not get capital to change the model," Anitha Urayeneza, the Managing Director of NBG Ltd that produces drinking straws, told Doing Business.

She said that Covid-19 hit her business at the time she had not yet paid back the Bank loan she had invested in the factory.

NBG Ltd, say that they invested Rwf250 million to start the factory four years ago, adding that they are seeking at least Rwf600 million to invest in new technology to produce eco-friendly straws.

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, the company was producing 2.4 million drinking straws every day.

She said that it requires the factory to bring in new machines saying they were requesting at least five years of grace period.

"We have been advised to devise a new project that is environmentally friendly which the Ministry of Environment could finance but this could take a bit longer. As we wait for any support, we are suggesting we continue operating, help in disposal and work with recycling companies to collect used straws," she said.

REMA is yet to respond on whether they will extend the grace period following manufacturers' requests.

The law has listed single-use plastic items which include single-use plastic packaging materials for food and other products, plastic straws, plastic spoons and forks, plastic knives, plastic cups, dishes and balloons among others.

Rationale behind the ban

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Most plastic items end up in landfills, rivers, lakes, oceans, waterways, and the environment and they do not biodegrade.

REMA says that the single-use plastic items pollute the environment such as blocking water channels and preventing water from penetrating into the soil, affects biodiversity in the water bodies (lakes, rivers etc); clogging water drainage systems and thus triggering flooding, causes air pollution when burnt and aesthetically displeasing when littered on the environment .

The 2017 report on single-use plastics and marine environment by Seas at Risk, an independent non-governmental federation of national and international environmental organizations for the protection and restoration of the marine environment confirmed that many marine bio-diversities such as fish and birds die from consuming plastic items.

According to REMA, the ban of single use plastic items have a significant positive impact on the environment, economy and health in Rwanda.

REMA says that the single-use plastic items pollute the environment such as blocking water channels and preventing water from penetrating into the soil, clogging water drainage systems and thus triggering flooding.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow NkurunzizaMiche