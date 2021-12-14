Rwanda: Bal Qualifiers - Ndizeye Speaks Out On Impressive Performance for South Sudanese Side

Rwandan small forward Dieudonné Ndizeye has said that he is happy with the contribution that he has made for Cobra Sports, a South Sudanese club for which he has been featuring in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) qualifiers.

The team has qualified to the second edition of the BAL after putting up great performances in its qualifier games that have been taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Last week, Ndizeye contributed a game-high 20 points as the club defeated Burundi's New Stars 78-76.

This is Ndizeye's first time playing for a foreign club, and the 25-year-old expressed delight at the feat.

"I was very happy with the way we played in the qualifiers. It was a big challenge for me as a foreign player, because the team expects you to make the difference," he said.

He described his performance for the team as a good one, adding that it has attracted attention from other clubs which have reached out to him, asking him to play for them in the BAL tournament.

"Now I am back in Kigali to rest a bit and continue training. I will look at the teams that have requested me to play for them, and will choose the one with the best offer."

In 2019, Ndizeye was instrumental as Patriots cruised through two qualifying rounds to secure their ticket to the inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL) regular season with a stunning 9:0 unbeaten run.

He joined Patriots from league rivals IPRC-Kigali in 2017.

