Rwanda: Lague Byiringiro - the Next Big Talent in Rwandan Football

Does the name Lague Byiringiro ring any bells? No, perhaps not many people know him now but the Rwandan attacker is currently one of the hottest young prospects in the country.

The 21-year- old is certainly one of the best kept secrets in Rwandan soccer, and that has kept him away from the revolving big lenses that are usually on the tail of youngsters particularly in other parts of the African continent.

Players such as Fatawu Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana of Ghana, Amad Diallo of Ivory Coast, Musa Juwara of Gambia, Mejbri of Tunisia are considered as generational talents and Lague Byiringiro falls within this category.

These groups of youngsters are classified as talented footballers who come once in a decade and if they are groomed well, they can reach the highest apogee in world football.

Lague is by far the most talented footballer now in the Rwandan Premier League.

Born on October 25, 2000, the flamboyant youngster started his career with Isonga FC, a currently defunct local side which has produced lots of good players for the Rwandan national team including Abdul Rwatubyaye, Thierry Manzi, Emery Bayisenge, Djabel Manishimwe, Salomon Nirisarike and a host of others.

He later joined the youth set up of APR where he netted an avalanche of goals before being promoted to the senior side in January 2018.

Lague was nominated for the Rwandan League young player of the year during the 2017/2018 season as his club won the league trophy for the 17th time.

After a setback in 2019 where he suffered a hamstring injury, he returned in 2020 and penned down a new two-year deal with APR. He scored seven goals in the league and was APR top scorer as they lifted the trophy.

On the international arena, Lague announced through his performance that he is of age and the right man to lead the Amavubi attack as he netted a screamer in his side's 1-0 AFCON 2021 qualifier against Mozambique at the Kigali Stadium on March 24, 2021.

He also scored in APR 2-1 defeat of RS Berkane in the CAF Confederations Cup on December 5, 2021.

Despite his club's defeat in the away game, Lague was by far the man of the match as he tormented the RS Berkane defence for 90 minutes and even won applauds from their bench.

As a matter of fact, it is evidently clear that Lague is ripe to be leading the Amavubi attack. At this era where youth football is in the ascendancy and every country is giving its young players the chance to explode, it is prudent that the Rwandan national team coaches give the youngster ample playing time to hone his talents.

He possesses the pace and footwork of Sadio Mane, the drive of Asamoah Gyan and above all the striking instincts of Didier Drogba. Lague is very versatile as he can comfortably play as a top striker, behind the main striker or operate from the wings.

In Lague Byiringiro, Rwanda has one of the brightest young talents in African football and it is better that he is groomed well to achieve his full potential.