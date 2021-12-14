Rwandan Players Abroad - Mutsinzi, Rwatubyaye Excel for Their Respective Clubs

It was a great weekend for Rwandan players abroad as the likes of Ange Mutsinzi, Abdul Rwatubyaye and others put up superb performances for their respective clubs

Times Sport brings you a wrap up of how Rwandan footballers abroad fared over the weekend.

Portugal

Ange Mutsinzi continued his impressive form for CD Trofense in a three-back defence as they went away to beat Varzim by three goals to one.

Macedonia

Central defender Abdul Rwatubyaye played full time central defence for league leaders Shkupi defeated Borec by three goals to nothing.

Cyprus

Kevin Monnet-Paquet lasted 80 minutes for Aris Limmasol before being substituted as they went away to defeat Apollon by two goals to nothing.

France

Bryan Ngwabije was taken off during the break as his club Lyon La Duchere were beaten 3-0 by Margnane Gignac.

Belgium

Midfield enforcer Djihad Bizimana lasted full throttle for KMSK Deinze who was thrashed 4-1 by his former club Waasland-Beveren.

Midfielder Samuel Gueulette was introduced in the 70th minute as his side RAAL La Louvière who are leading the league table went away to humiliate Meux FC by four goals to nothing.

Armenia

Salomon Nirisarike was a full timer for FC Urartu who went away to record a 1-1 draw with FC Noah

Spain

Jean Philippe Rutabayiro played the final seven minutes for SD Lenense who lost 2-0 to Llanes in the Tercera division

Kenya

Goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure failed to make the match day squad of Tusker FC as they were held to a goalless draw by Sofapaka .

Zambia

Midfielder Mirafa Nizeyimana was not in the Zanaco squad who were piped 1-0 by Indeni FC.

Tanzania

Experienced attacker Meddie Kagere was replaced by skipper John Raphael Bocco in the 80th minute as Simba SC drew goalless with rivals Yanga SC.

Germany

17-year-old Rwandan talent Jonathan Nsanzimana was not in the Bayern Munich team which beat Hertha Berlin 4-3 in the quarter finals of the Under 19 League Cup.