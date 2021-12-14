Tanzania: Tosci Develops Standards for Tree Seeds

THE Tanzania Official Seed Certification Institute (TOSCI) has developed a Draft Seed Certification Standards for different tree crops in a move aimed to improve performance of the agriculture sector in the country.

The tree crops involve are avocado, coffee, tea, cashew, oil palm, grapes, orange, mangoes, pawpaw, apple and banana.

Speaking during an interview with the Daily News, TOSCI Director General (DG), Patrick Ngwediagi said the developed Draft Seed Certification Standards will first be discussed by the seed stakeholders.

"In mid this month, key stakeholders in the county's seed industry are expecting to convene to, among other things, discuss the developed tree crops seed/seedlings certification standards draft," he unveiled. He added that after being confirmed by the stakeholders and agro experts, the standards will be submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture for final blessings and approval.

"This will ensure farmers engaging in the cultivation of tree crops in various regions are supplied with improved seed/seedlings to realize improved performance," Ngwediagi stated.

The seed regulatory organ will work closely with the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) and the Agricultural Seed Agency (ASA) to ensure local farmers get access to improved tree seed varieties.

With its headquarters based in Morogoro, TOSCI is now recognized internationally since it has been accredited by International Seed Testing Association (ISTA),].

The Institute is admitted to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Seed.

Its seed produced in Tanzania and certified by TOSCI can now be sold in the country and the excess exported to other countries.

TOSCI is responsible for seed field inspection, seed sampling, seed testing, variety evaluation and verification through National Performance Trials (NPT), distinctness, uniformity and stability tests (DUS) and Control Plot Testing.

Tanzania is also a member of the International Union for Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV) since 2015.