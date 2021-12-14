Uganda: New Law Seeks to Regulate Markets, End Wrangles

Parliament is considering a new law, the Markets Bill 2021, which will repeal existing pre-independence law, and address management of markets across the country.

The Bill, currently before the Committee of Local Governments, was tabled last Tuesday by Workers MP Margret Rwabushaija.

Ms Rwabushaija told Daily Monitor last week that the new law will, among others, deals with key issues like market wrangles, and the welfare of market vendors.

"There is a lot of bickering in markets and I am starting with that. They also have management issues, but they do not know how to address them," she said.

"They need management committees that are clearly spelt out in the Bill. Not every Tom Dick and Harry become leaders. If there is a chairperson, there should be a representative of the youth, a representative for the women, so that the different voices come out and they settle those differences," she added.

Section 9 of the Bill introduces Market Management Committees to be established in all markets. The committee shall be responsible for the general day today management of a market. Offices like the social and economic welfare secretary, public health, sanitation and utility secretary, a representative of persons with disabilities, a representative of the women and youth are expected to help address the conflicts and improve the welfare of vendors.

Market wrangles are prevalent in the country, and have affected markets like Balikuddembe (Owino), Kisekka and Nakasero, all in the heart of the city.

Ms Rwabushaija said the current law is obsolete, and does not address the current dynamics within which market business is conducted.

"The Constitution allows Ugandans to utilise their land for any business and some people have constructed their markets. In 1942, all markets belonged to government but now we have private markets and there is no law to cater to them," she said.

The Bill also seeks to transfer the markets away from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives to the Minister for Local Government and introduce registration of all markets and the vendors.

Ms Rwabushaija said the Bill also seeks to prioritise the rights of vendors including facilities favourable for persons with disability, health and safety precautions, and managing garbage collection.

Objective of the Bill

The Bill aims at reforming the law relating to establishment and control of markets in Uganda; to provide for the establishment and management of public and private markets; to provide for licensing of private markets; to provide for registration of markets and vendors; to provide for levying and collection of market fees; to repeal the Markets Act, Cap 94; and for related matters.