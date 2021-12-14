Uganda: Police Officers Conned in Fake Passports, Training Deal

13 December 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Juliet Nalwooga, Reporter, Kfm

Police have cautioned Ugandans to watch out for fraudsters ahead of the festive season after three of their officers were reportedly conned Shs600, 000 each over fake passports and training deal.

While addressing journalists at the Naguru police headquarters in Kampala, police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga revealed that conmen had posed as police directors from the Force's headquarters and used a landline similar to one used by the Force to dupe the said officers.

They allegedly asked for Shs 600,000 from each of their victims to help secure express passports for them ahead of a reportedly fake leadership course in Switzerland.

"We have received complaints from people who are receiving calls or text messages from fraudsters who claim to be employers, like some of our security officers, have fallen victim where somebody uses a landline that's similar to some of those that we have and then portrays himself as a director and once he establishes that the officer he's talking to doesn't have a passport, he puts up a request of about Shs600,000 to process an express passport for the officer so that they can travel to Switzerland in January for a leadership course organised by the Swiss police," Mr Enanga said and added that "one or two officers had fallen victim."

The Force's publicist said some members of the public had also been victimised.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X