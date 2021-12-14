Uganda: RDCs Frustrate Execution of Court Orders - Bailiffs

Court bailiffs have criticised Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) who have made it a habit to frustrate the execution of court orders against judgment debtors.

Mr Brian Kanyesigye, the President of Uganda Court Bailiffs Association (UCBA) while speaking during their Annual General Meeting, said they are required to go through RDC's offices while putting in force orders of the court.

"They tend to misinterpret court orders most especially the ones that involve evictions. At times, they question orders of the court which to our understanding, is not proper. When we go out, we are representing courts of law, the orders are not made by us," he said.

Mr Kanyesigye said they find it a bit challenging for RDCs and some District Security Officers (DISOs), Gombolola/Sub County Internal Security Officers (GISOs), and Parish Internal Security Officers (PISOs), frustrating court orders.

He explained that some of these RDCs have been taken to court to answer charges of contempt of court, and going forward he feels they should harmonise a good working relationship where they can all work together to bring justice to the people.

The court bailiffs as well expressed dissatisfaction in the way Grade One Magistrates delay to release warrants, reluctance in evaluating and approving evaluations for a property that has been attached, and give no reason for their actions.

The former UCBA president, Mr Bonnie Rwamukaaga, said the judiciary has no goodwill of executing its orders, that is why there is a case backlog.

In response, Justice Duncan Gaswaga, said that it is very unfortunate that the bailiffs go through such hardships while executing court orders.

"You have been very specific in mentioning Grade One Magistrates. As a trainer, I see sensitisation is needed since it has to do with attitude," he said, noting that he was going to engage the top leadership of the judiciary to see how they can solve these issues.