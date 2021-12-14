Zimbabwe: New School Brings Relief to Makonde Community

A NEW dawn beckons for Makonde district's Chidobera community once the construction of a primary school using devolution funds is complete.

Chidobera Primary School currently at 85 percent complete, is expected to be commissioned next year with attention to the construction works now directed to staff quarters and Early Childhood Development (ECD) blocks.

At least 500 students will benefit from the initiative and the completion of the state-of-the-art school dovetails with the Government's Vision 2030 which seeks not to leave anyone behind.

Ward 8 Councillor, Mr Paul Kisimusi said the nearest school was at least 10 kilometres away, forcing many to delay acquiring basic education.

"Most of our children attended ECD at a later stage owing to the long distance. The coming in of the school is a welcome move which the community is optimistic of," he said.

The school is being constructed by Makonde Rural District Council with assistance from the community members who are provided labour and other services.

Council engineer, Trueman Gwenzi said the local authority was on track to finish the construction before schools open next term.

Makonde legislator and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza toured the almost complete school last week and expressed satisfaction over the works saying council had identified people-centred projects.

He, however, lamented the poor road linking the school with the Alaska-Copper Queen road which is further being damaged by trucks transporting quarry stones from a nearby mountain.

"The contractor should ensure that the road they are using to transport quarry is also attended to. The toad is bad such that during rainy season is impassable," he said.

In response, provincial roads engineer, Simbarashe Gomo said the road will be rehabilitated as per the contract.