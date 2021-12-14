Nigeria: Gunmen in Military Camouflage Attack Policemen Besides Abia Command, Kill One

Gunmen in Military camouflage yesterday attacked policemen near the Abia State Police Command headquarters in Umuahia, the state capital, and killed a policeman.

The victim, an Inspector of Police, was on guard in front of the headquarters located along Bende Road, when the gunmen struck at about 1am.

He was said to have mobilized his colleagues to engage the hoodlums who fled by the superior firepower of the police.

It was further learned that the hoodlums could have inflicted more damage on the police headquarters if not for the quick reaction of the policemen on guard.

Giving details of the attack, the state Commissioner of Police , Mrs Janet Agbede, informed that the bandits who attacked the state police headquarters came in military camouflage and gun truck.

Agbede in a statement through the Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, explained that the gunmen opened fire on policemen on guard duty at Mopol 28, beside the state police headquarters at Bende road.

According to the statement, "It is quite unfortunate that on 13th December,2021 at about 0100 hours, gun men disguised in military camouflage and using gun truck opened fire at the policemen on pin down duty in front of 28 Police Mobile Force beside the State Command Headquarters, Bende road, Umuahia.

"The Policemen who were on red alert returned fire which repelled the hoodlums from carrying out their dastardly intentions and quickly fled the scene with bullet injuries.

"Regrettably, one Inspector Friday Adama of 17 Police Mobile Force, Akure on Operation Restore Peace special duty in the Command lost his life during the gun duel."

She urged residents, operators of medical facilities and the public to volunteer information on anyone found with bullet injuries to the police or security agencies. The CP advised parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to refrain from criminal activities before, during and after the festive season.