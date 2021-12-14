Tunisia: Independence of Judiciary As Fully-Fledged Authority Is 'Irreversible Gain' - AMT

Tunis/Tunisia — Magistracy is by no means a "State office," the Association of Tunisian Magistrates (French: AMT) said on Sunday. It is rather a justice guarantee authority that ensures the supremacy of the Constitution, the rule of law and the protection of rights and freedoms as set out in Article 102 of Tunisia's charter.

The independence of the judiciary as a fully-fledged authority is "an irreversible gain" as it is baisc demand of the Tuniisian Revolution and the fruit of a generation-long fight by Tunisian judges.

The statement comes as a response to the remarks President Kais Saied delivered when meeting on December 6 with President of the Supreme Judicial Council on the judiciary being a State office. The association was also reacting to the Prresident's December 9 comments about the 2014 Constitution being "not longer valid and cannot be maintained in force."

The AMT executive bureau called these statements " serious" and reiterated commitment to the democratic system based on separation between powers and an indendependent judiciary.

The AMT also said it is committed to the provisions of Chapter 2 of the Constitution on rights and freedoms and the one on the judicial power.

It is utterly opposed, further reads the statement, to " any unilaterail approach to udermine these constitutional provisions that are the result of a participatory process and lengthy struggles by Tunisians and civil civil society."

The reform of the judiciary cannot be premised on the destruction of its institutions and the suppression of separation between powers, said the AMT. It also said it fully rejects any attempt to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council and undermine the independence of the judiciary through unilateral decisions by the executive power.

The President's comments on ongoing judiciary cases are "reason for concern," further said the Association of Tunisian Magistrates. This could put pressure on judges in charge and it is unacceptable for the executive to make comments on rulings so as not to distrupt the smooth running of trails and preserve the independence of the judiciary.

Judges, the AMT said, are urged to discharge their mission in full independence.

neutrality, integrity and efficiency, not to give up to pressure and issue rulings in a reasonable timelimit in accordance with tthe law.