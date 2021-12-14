Africa: Sheriff Stops Tanzanian to Win WBO Africa Title

Ghanaian Boxer, Sheriff 'OneTime' Quaye produced a dominant performance to crush Tanzanian opponent, Emmanuel Amos, in the third round with a technical knockout win to clinch the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa lightweight title on Friday night at the Golden Beach Resort at Korle Gonno in Accra.

Aside being crowned the new champion, the victory also meant Sheriff would enter the world rankings and may be primed for a world title if he successfully defends his title indicating that a world title fight was his ultimate goal for 2022.

After staggering through the second round, Amos could not bear the pain in Sheriff's punches any longer ultimately giving up the fight after being subjected to a wave of lethal punches right after he recovered from Sheriff's right jab that dazed him in the third round.

In the second round, Amos barely survived the round after he dropped to the canvass on three occasions, struggling to keep pace with the ferociousness and intensity of Sheriff's punches and movement.

Desperate attempts by Amos to fight back with stinging blows of his own only exposed him to further battering from Sheriff, who landed accurate jabs and also kept his defensive game tight amid chants from the home crowd who roared in excitement to applaud his strong showing.

When the bell sounded for the start of the bout, both boxers studied each other's tactics and movement treading cautiously. Amos trotted around the ring to contain Sheriff's aggression, the strategy worked initially, but when Sheriff notched up his pressing and aggression in the second and third round, Amos crumbled.

Commenting on his win, Sheriff declared that he was ready to do whatever it took to annex the world title in 2022. His trainer, Carl Lokko, added that all the preparations necessary to make Sheriff a world champion in 2022 would be put in place for the dream to be realised.

Organized by Swavy Blu and Bronx Boxing promotions and christened the 'Renaissance', seven compelling undercards heralded the main bout.

Jacob Laryea from the Bronx Boxing Gym made light work of good old Ben Ankrah defeating him in the second round of their welterweight contest; Felix Nunoo subdued Felix Azu Crabbe in the first round of their lightweight contest, whiles Gabriel Coffie overpowered Simon Tackie in the third round of their super lightweight contest.

Other bouts witnessed Daniel Gosh making mincemeat of Robert Nunoo with a second-round win in their bantamweight contest. Emmanuel Quartey defeated Philip Sulley Nguah in their lightweight contest whilst Felix Ajom chalked a first-round knockout win over Billy Quaye in their super featherweight contest.

In a super bantamweight contest, Adam Hab-Deen Salanon, defeated Alfred Quaye.