Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry will organise a COVID-19 jab campaign and a multidisciplinary health caravan on the fringes of Douz Internaational Festival (December 23-26).

Festival goers who wish to get vaccinated may pick a vaccine of their choice and get rapid testing for COVID, Adviser to Health Minister Ines Gmati told TAP.

Free-of-charge medical checks in ophtalmology, psychiatry, neurology, cardiology, etc will be provided as part of the health caravan.