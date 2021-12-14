Algeria: Benabderrahmane Inaugurates 29th Algerian Production Fair

13 December 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Aïmene Benabderrahmane inaugurated Monday, in Algiers, the 29th Algerian Production Fair.

Benabderrahmane was accompanied by Minister of Trade and Promotion of Exports Kamel Rezig, top officials of the economic sector as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Algeria.

The 29th Algerian Production Fair which will be held until 25 December at the Palace of Exhibitions, in Algiers, is organized by the Ministry of Trade and Promotion of Exports and the Algerian Company of Fairs and Exports (SAFEX).

Cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this 29th edition is placed under the slogan "Strategy, creativity and efficiency: keys to the economic development and access to foreign markets."

