Malawi: Drama As Police Re-Arrest Political Activist Kalindo - Activists Feel Vindicated His Arrest Is Politically Motivated

Drama ensued at Zomba Magistrate Court where the police re-arrested firebrand political activist and anti-Tonse Alliance government demonstrations, Bon Kalindo, barely minutes after the court granted him bail.

Kalindo had barely sniffed the feel of being a free man when heavily armed law enforcers read out to him a new charge before handcuffing him again.

His new charge borders on the looting and damage of property during the Lilongwe demonstrations.

However, a grouping of human rights, who comprise Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), the Social Revolution Movement (SRM), the Human Rights Ambassadors (HRA), the Forum for Democracy and Rights Defenders (FDRD) and the Mzuzu Youth Caucus, have expressed shock and disappointment with the way the police have handled the matter.

In their joint statement issued on Monday, the activists claim the re-arrest vindicates fears from some sectors of the society, that Kalindo's arrest was politically motivated and a futile attempt to silence him.

They further claim that the re-arrest validates assertions that President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, his Tonse Alliance Government in general, and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in particular, are a threat to Malawi's hard-earned democracy.

"The reasons for the re-arrest so far point to a Police Service that is carrying out its business as a militia wing of the MCP! It is against this background that if indeed Kalindo's re-arrest is connected to the looting and damage of property during the Lilongwe demonstrations that were conducted recently, then the police should also arrest the Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Mr. Timothy Mtambo, and the leadership of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), who led the endless violent demonstrations between May 2019 and April 2020, where billions worth of property was damaged, and left scores of people injured, including the gruesome murder of the late Inspector Imedi," reads the statement.

As usual, CDEDI) Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa; SRM Executive Director Phunziro Mvula, FDRD Executive Director Oliver Nakoma, HRA chief Steve Chimwaza MYC Executive Director Gomezgani Nkhoma have signed the statement.

The grouping has warned that selective application of justice will not be entertained in the modern Malawi.

They have challenged the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Kainja, to intervene, lest he risks being personally held responsible for Kalindo's persecution.

"We, the Human Rights Activists, are challenging all well-meaning Malawians to be vigilant and defend the country's young democracy from the MCP's infamous atrocities, torture and wanton abuse of the citizens' human rights.

"Last but not the least, we will never get tired reminding President Chakwera, that Kalindo's arrest will not derail the fight against this government to fix the economy, cushion the poor, and deliver on all its campaign promises that were made prior to the court sanctioned June 23, 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE)," concludes the statement.