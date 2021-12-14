Malawi: Mosquito Nets Distribution Program Launched in Mzuzu

14 December 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

The Ministry of Health on Monday launched the 9.2 mosquito nets distribution programme in Mzuzu.

The programme aims to help in the fight against malaria in the country. The Deputy Director in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Michael Kayange, who headed the event, said the programme is targeting poor families.

Kayange, however, disclosed that there is a shortfall of 2.4 million mosquito nets from their target of 9.2 million nets.

He asked the beneficiaries to use the received materials for their intended purpose and not sell them.

"As a government, we have shown interest in ending malaria in the country, hence the development. However, instead of joining hands, some beneficiaries will start misusing the received mosquito nets by selling. This must not happen," he said.

The Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandondo Chiponda, launched the programme in Salima last month during the commemoration of Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Malaria Day.

The programme is expected to reach over nine million citizens and with support from World Vision Malawi, Global Fund and UNICEF.

The beneficiaries are expected to use the mosquito nets for the next three to five years.

