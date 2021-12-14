Tanzania: Vodacom M-Pesa Users to Share 5bn/ - Profit

14 December 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Vodacom Tanzania has started the disbursement of 4.9bn/- it's over 10 million M-Pesa users as a share of the profit accumulated on M-Pesa Trust Accounts.

These payments are expected to be completed by Wednesday by which time all subscribers will have received their share.

Vodacom Tanzania Director of M-Pesa Epimack Mbeteni said M-Pesa service continues to be a major foundation for their economic activities despite a number of challenges facing the industry.

"We are currently disbursing 4.9bn/- to our customers who have been using the platform during third quarter of this year, and the payments will go directly into their M-Pesa accounts," Mr Mbeteni said in a press statement.

The profit will be paid to individual customers, retail agents, and other M-Pesa business partners based on their M-Pesa wallet transactions between July to September.

Share of profit is dependent on the level of activity the user has had on M-Pesa for the said period.

Such activities include money transfers, bill payments, and airtime purchases to name a few.

Mr Mbeteni said the revolutionary mobile money platform has played a huge role in building inclusion and access to services in the country.

"M-Pesa has also been a key resource empowering small businesses to weather the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," Mr Mbeteni said.

M-Pesa is the country's largest mobile financial service introduced by Vodacom in 2008.

Now GSMA certified and with over 10 million users, M-Pesa has significantly increased financial inclusion and economic activity in the country.

Customers deposit and withdraw money from their M-Pesa accounts through over 108,000 agents across the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X