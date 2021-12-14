Tanzania: Mzumbe, Antwerp Launch Social Platform for Projects Monitoring

MZUMBE University in collaboration with the University of Antwerp of Belgium has launched a social platform for monitoring water projects.

The platform under the Mradi Fuatilia Maji Project aimed at monitoring water sources, water availability and quality of water and its use for rural dwellers.

The lecturer of Mzumbe University's Department of Economics and Project Coordinator, Dr Mursali Milanzi revealed this in Morogoro last week during the launch of the forum.

He said the Fuatilia Maji project is the four-year project which started in 2019 and aims to empower the community to monitor the implementation of any water project to ensure clean water is available.

The project also aims to ensure that water sources are persevered to increase availability of quality water supply for human consumption in Mvomero district and entire Morogoro region.

"This is a four-year project aimed at improving water services especially in rural areas. It is currently implemented in more than 10 villages in Mvomero district," said Dr Milanzi.

He further explained that the forum would be collecting data and needed information using modern technology and integrate it into the system to report to the relevant village or district authorities about the quality or problem in the water source so that action can be taken.

The project coordinator also said that the project involves Mzumbe University students in their studies as well as students from the University of Antwerp in Belgium.

The students have developed a system with flags where a red flag meaning water is not safe to use, orange water is clean but not safe and green means water is clean and safe for use.

Dr Milanzi said, despite cooperation with Belgium the project also currently connects Universities of other states of Nicaragua, the Philippines (Philippines), Ecuador, Congo DRC, Uganda and Ethiopia.