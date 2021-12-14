Tanzania: Ministry Woos Mining Investors to Dar

THE government will always see into it that the mining industry's doors are opened for potential investors and all operate in a win-win situation business to further raise the economy.

Making the revelation while addressing the Tanzania Chamber of Mines (TCM) 30th Annual General Meeting in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, Deputy Minister for Minerals Prof Shukrani Manya further said minerals in the country should be exploited for the benefit of the nation and its people.

He added, "otherwise they will have no value to the citizens... it is a trash to say that minerals cannot rot and should be left untapped." Prof Manya noted that TCM has done a good work worth acknowledgement by the government in the last four years when it worked as a bridge between the authority and the sector, producing several benefits to the nation.

"The government realized several achievements as a result of cooperation and consultations TCM made with us, especially in implementing policies reached.

"We saw a teamwork that set a business forum and ground for investors to come and invest in our country," he pointed out.

The Deputy Minister said the growth in the industry will only be possible when the country opens doors for several investors saying: "We won't have several investors if we are not working as a team. Tanzania is ours and we must pull together including Small-scale mines."

TCM Executive Council Chairman, Eng Philibert Rweyemamu noted that the meeting was organized to also coincide with the country's 60 years after independence that has seen the country making great strides in the industry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Mining Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As we usher in new leaders, our aim is to foster great growth in the industry and anticipate contributing 10 per cent of revenue to the government by 2025.

This will strengthen and sustain the sector and move us forward." Commenting on the 30th AGM, Commissioner for Minerals Dr Abdul Mwanga said the government will still support the TCM as a bridge to creating a ground that favours investors in the industry.

"The government wants investors to exploit our minerals, our blessings, which require great technology, and skills to mine as we also groom our nationals, and once they come, they should realise that in Tanzania we are partners in business," he added.

Presiding over the meeting, the Federation of Miners Association of Tanzania (FEMATA) Chairman, John Bina thanked the government for working hand in hand with them through the TCM that has seen several of them raising their livelihoods.