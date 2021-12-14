Tanzania: EU Vows to Promote Renewable Energy Uses

THE European Union (EU) has expressed commitment to pushing the use of renewable energy by introducing integrated approaches for sustainable cooking solution program that will contribute to reducing the climate change impacts and reduce impacts of deforestation in the country.

The approaches would specifically discourage the use of charcoal.

Speaking to journalists here in Dodoma, after the launch of the program, EU Head of Delegation to Tanzania, Ambassador Manfredo Fanti, said the union was keen on cooperating with Tanzania to mitigate climate change through the adaptation of the renewable energy.

According to the EU, the deforestation due to charcoal production in Tanzania is estimated at 12 per cent which is above the average of 7 per cent for tropical countries, the urbanization noted as a major reason for the increasing demand for charcoal, so the program aims to increase the usage of modern and clean cooking solutions in urban areas.

Hence, the program will start its implementation in Dar es Salaam,Mwanza,Tabora,Morogoro,Dodoma,Coast and Tanga region where presumably to end traditional cooking which so far contributes to enormous environmental costs including deforestation.

According to available government statistics, charcoal and firewood uses for cooking contribute to the loss of 460,000 forests cover per year.

Deputy Minister for Energy Advocate Stephen Byabato commended the pivotal role played by the Tanzania Renewable Energy Association (TAREA) for preparing the conference that is a big platform and brought together renewable energy stakeholders whose contribution and recommendation will improve the sector.

The Deputy Minister, who addressed the conference on behalf of the Minister of Energy, hinted that the renewable energy contribution (to the national grid) in Tanzania is still low, its contribution is less than 2 per cent.