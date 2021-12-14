Ghana: Ho Tennis Club Honours Members for Excelling in Accra Senior Open

Ho — The Ho Tennis Club at the weekend honoured two of its members, Linda Henodzie and Precious Okoe for their sterling performances at the just-ended 19th Accra Senior Open.

Henodzie won the mixed doubles and ladies doubles in the tournament which was organised jointly by Mr Peter Annan, a tennis enthusiast, Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) and hosted by the Accra Tennis Club (ATC).

Okoe, on her part, participated in the mixed-double semi-professional and made it to the semi-final stage.

In all, Henodzie brought home three trophies, while Okoe won two.

The tournament was held from November 22 to December 5.

"We are highly impressed by their achievements," said Mr Samuel Agana, Organiser of the Ho Tennis Club.

He told the Times Sports in an interview at the Ho Tennis Court yesterday (Sunday) that the achievements of the two ladies were an overture of greater laurels for the club in the near future.

The two ladies were presented with undisclosed amounts of cash and also offered free subscription of membership of the Ho Tennis Club for a year.