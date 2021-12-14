Gambia: KMC Signs D180 Million Project With European Union

The Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) in partnership with Peterborough City Council (PCC) in the United Kingdom and the economic development agency Opportunity Peterborough recently signed a 3-year project with the European Union.

Ambassador Corrado Pampaloni signed the agreement on behalf of the EU, and it's designed to boost the Kanifing Environmental Transformation Programme

The Kanifing Environmental Transformation Programme (KETP) aims to use a sustainable focus on new integrated waste management approaches to drive environmental, social and economic transformation in Kanifing. The project will help to transform waste management in Kanifing Municipality from a pollution, health and environmental challenge into a sustainable and sustained economic opportunity.

KETP has three output areas: (i) Waste Management, (ii) Education, and (iii) Tree Planting & Parks Management. Some of the interventions related to Output 1 include community transfer stations, bins for waste collection, diversion of various waste streams, and investments to accelerate the transition of Bakoteh dumpsite into a transfer station. Under Output 2, KETP will establish the first-ever municipal library for the benefit of students and young entrepreneurs in the green economy. Finally, Output 3 will focus on enhancing public park infrastructure including children's play areas, along with tree planting across the 19 wards of the municipality.