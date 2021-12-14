Gambia: Jam City Flop in 2nd Division League

13 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jam City Football Club is currently flopping in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division two league after losing their three opening matches in the country's second tier.

The Jambanjelly based-club lost to Immigration 2-0 in their opening league encounter and Waterside FC 1-0 in their second league match before slipping to Bombada 3-2 in their third league clash to remain pointless in the second division league after three league clashes.

Jam City Football Club must win their upcoming league matches to maintain their hopes of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.

The Jambanjelly based-club failed to gain promotion to the country's top flight league last season after losing to Steve Biko 4-0 in a play-off match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Meanwhile, Greater Tomorrow Football Academy thumped Red Hawks 2-0 at the Late Ousman Saho football field to clasp their debut victory in the country's second tier after losing to Dibba Oil FC and Gunjur United in their previous league outings.

