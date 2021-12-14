Gambia: Barrow Receives More Congratulatory Messages

State House, Banjul, 12th December 2021: President Barrow continues to receive congratulations from foreign leaders following his re-election as President of The Gambia.

The latest communications came from His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco and His Excellency Mr. Vladimir PUTIN, President of the Russian Federation.

HM King Mohammed and President Putin sent heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for President Barrow's health while reaffirming their respective commitments to continue working with the Barrow Administration as he pursues The Gambia's development agenda.

The Consul General at the Gambian Embassy in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Mr. Ebrima Mballow, and the Charge d'Affaires officer at the Gambian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate, Mr. Mustapha S. Bojang, also shared their well wishes for the President on his re-election.

Domestic front

Lamin Kabba Bajo, GFF

The President of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), Mr. Lamin Kabba Bajo, has congratulated President Adama Barrow on his re-election as President of The Gambia in the December 4, polls.

In a letter to the Presidency during the course of the week, Mr. Bajo expressed his great delight and honour on behalf of the GFF, his family and on his own behalf in conveying his heartfelt felicitations to President Barrow.

"This election process will go down into the history of our dear country to have been held in one of the most transparent and fair environment, and for registering the highest voter turnout ever which is as a result of the freedom and liberty that your government accorded all citizens by allowing them to exercise their fundamental democratic rights," Mr. Bajo said in his letter.

"Please allow me Your Excellency to once again to register the appreciation of the GFF Executive, staff, players and the entire football family to you and your government for the immense support accorded to the development of football in the country, which has undoubtedly contributed in a big way to our qualification to the African Cup of Nations Finals for the first time in history. In this regard, please be reassured of our continuous support, cooperation and prayers."

Mr. Bajo, a former career diplomat who has also served in various cabinet positions in the past, concluded by praying for Almighty Allah's continued to guidance and protection of President Barrow in the execution of his mandate for the peace, prosperity and security of our dear motherland.

GALGA

Tabokoto-The Executive and Secretariat of Gambia Association of Local Government Authorities (GALGA) congratulate Your Excellency President-Elect Adama Barrow for your election victory in the December 4th Presidential election.

Your re-election into office for the second term was a collective decision of The Gambian people to yet again offer you the responsibility to lead the country's highest office for the development of our beloved Gambia.

As the consortium of the eight Local Government Administrations in The country, we belief in and advocate the application of the principles of good governance, free and fair distribution of development and opportunities to the people we serve and we hope that we can share the same principles together in the best interest of the Gambian people.

We and the entire Local Government Administration will continue the commitment to closely work with your government to provide the much needed development that our great nation deserves and the welfare of our people.

As you reassume the helm of leadership of the country, we pray that Allah in His infinite power and supremacy continue to guide and protect you and your government in leading this country on the right path.

We would also like to congratulate and thank The Gambian people for conducting the 4th December election in the most peaceful manner which is now earning the country an enviable reputation in the world.

We affirm, Your Excellency, our and the entire Local Government Administration most humble and dedicated commitment to continue delivering life-changing development to The Gambian population.

While we maintain commitment to the strategic development interest of The Gambia, please accept our highest assurances at all time.

Hon. Landing B Sanneh

President

Abdoulaye Ngom

December 10th 2021

His Excellency

President Adama Barrow

President of The Republic of The Gambia

State House

Banjul

Your Honourable Excellency,

I part take your joy in the landslide indisputable manner you have been elected by we the citizens of the Gambia to lead the State for another Five Years.

Congratulations Dear Brother! I feel proud and to share the pride of every Gambian accordingly. In the way and manner we upheld Care, Respect, Love and Admiration for and to each other. Throughout every second of the clock during the process we casted our votes. This has made the Gambia an envy of the entire world which we must Celebrate in Your Honour and on behalf of every Gambian.

There was no abnormal cause to stain the legitimacy of our maturity as very responsible people, with a high regard for Democracy and the Rule of Law, all through the minutes the election process lasted. Together we come on board the Chariot to Sing and Hail the journey to a New Day Gambia. I congratulate you, my beloved fellow Citizens and Compatriots.

Your Excellency! I wish to share with you an inspiration which has given me reason through the Will and Wish of Allah SWT to please suggest to you that you create and establish a Provisional Proportional Representation Mandate. Through which every aspirant or Presidential Candidate who contested the election to be rewarded the votes casted for them as a result, in the form of a position in Cabinet. This will be a fair share to each Contestant and their individual Political Parties and the Citizens who voted for them.

In addition to this, let me seize the opportunity on behalf of every Gambian at home and abroad, to humbly seek your Consent and Endorsement for the Approval to Appoint the Honourable Mr. Halifa Baboucarr Sallah to the post of Vice President. Mr. Sallah spent the best of his life vying to contribute his quota to the development of our Great Motherland. Not with standing his Eligible Competence to the position of Vice President. I am sure the people will surely be pleased. It will further uplift the image of The Gambia as a Nation.

This Honorable and Unforgettable Gesture will be shared by every person of substance in the Whole World.

This is the level The Gambia is now at. In this day and age. This move will undoubtedly uphold your legacy to posterity in the history of time. This is truly the birth of a new day for The Gambia and all of us.

Your Excellency! Rise and Shine! We pray together as a nation in the name of Allah SWT.

We pray, that Allah's Mercy, Blessing and Protection be with you Now and Always. Allah's Blessing to The Gambia and All of Us. Therein!

May Allah continue to Guide You in every move you make. In Thought or Action, Now and Forever.

Extend our Sincere Regards to Your entire Family. Your Honorable Excellency. In line with our Common Good on behalf of every Gambian, Please allow me to Bow Out.

Congratulations Yet Again.

I am Most Respectfully Yours

Abdoulaye Ngom