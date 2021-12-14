Gambia: Coach Sainfiet Releases 40-Man Provisional Squad Ahead of Afcon

Head coach of The Gambia senior national team Tom Saintfiet has released a provisional 40-man squad ahead of the 2022 African Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

Coach Saintfiet will trim his squad to 28 players before the commencement of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta on 9 January 2022.

The Scorpions are set to clash with current Africa champions Algeria in an international friendly match on 1 January 2022 in Qatar, as part of their preparations for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gambia will begin their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Mauritania on 12 January 2022 before rubbing shoulders with Mali in their second match on 16 January 2022.

The Scorpions will lock horns with Tunisia in their third match on 20 January 20222.

The players selected for the provisional squad are:

1.Baboucarr Gaye 21.Sulayman Marreh

2.Sheikh Sibi 22.Ebrima Darboe

3.Lamin Sarr 23.Yusupha Bobb

4.Modou Jobe 24.Ebou Adams

5.Lamin Saidy 25.Alasana Manneh

6.James Gomez 26.Mahdi Camara

7.Noah Sonko Sundberg 27.Yusupha Njie

8.Maudo Jarjue 28.Ablie Jallow

Ibou Touray 29.Bubacarr Steve Trawally

Saidy Janko 30.Ebrima Colley

Muhammed Mbaye 31.Lamin Jallow

Leon Guwara 32.Buba Jobe

Omar Colley 33.Assan Ceesay

Sheriff Sinyan 34. Muhammed Badamosi

15.Sulayman Bojang 35.Modou Barrow

16.Muhammed Sanneh 36.Dembo Darboe

17.Pa Modou Jagne 37.Musa Barrow

18.Buba Sanneh 38.Kalifa Manneh

19.Dawda Ngum 39.Nuha Marong Krubally

20.Ebrima Sohna 40.Abdoulie Sanyang

