Gambia: Convict Faces Other Criminal Charges

13 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Dawda Faye

A young man was convicted and sentenced by Magistrate A.B. Faal of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court on a count of stealing. He is facing another count of stealing and two counts of attempt to commit a felony and breaking into building.

Mustapha Ceesay was sentenced to pay a fine of D75,000 in default to serve one year imprisonment on the fourth count and to pay a compensation of D10,000 to the complainant in default to serve 6 months imprisonment.

According to prosecutors, on the 13th August, 2021, at Latrikunda German, in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, he entered the room of one Dr. Okarfor with intent to steal his mobile phone.

He was also alleged to have broken and entered the office of Torodo Chambers with intent to commit a felony.

Prosecutors alleged that he broke and entered the office of Torodo Chambers and stole the following items: one Dell laptop valued at D35,000; two laptop chargers, value unknown; a bag containing a gown and wig crown, value unknown.

He was also alleged to have entered the shop of one Ida Bidwell and stole seven body lotions valued at D10,000.

The first and second prosecution witnesses have already testified.

Mustapha Ceesay pleaded not guilty on counts one, two and three and guilty on count four. Sub-Inspector Jammeh represented the Inspector General of Police.

The case continues.

