Gambia: Team Sobeyaa to Be Transformed Into Political Party

Leader of the Sobeyaa Turnaround team, Essa M. Faal, last week revealed, after being asked by this reporter whether it is highly probable and likely that Sobeyaa Turnaround Team be rebranded into a political party from its current state as a movement?

In response, Mr. Faal said that he and his team have tried to secure the consent of the Gambian masses through the recently conducted December 4th elections but unfortunately lost.

However, he added that is not the end. They would participate in future elections, while the Sobeyaa Team would be turned in a political party.

"In all likelihood, it would be changed into a political party," he divulged. "Maybe some of you don't know but it is very tough to run as an independent candidate, without structures, and especially for the little time we had, 90 days to contest a nationwide election. It is very, very tough. We are used to challenges and we are used to conquering challenges and that was one of the reasons why we were bold and audacious and believed that we could conquer this enormous mountain. But here we are. We did not succeed in doing that."

"This opportunity presents itself for us to reorganise and better position ourselves for the future and we believe that a political party is the way to go for the simple reason that it compels you to have the necessary structures and the footholds in the local communities, which is really important in helping any political body put its agenda out there and have that connection with the local people or position itself to win an election."

He anticipated that for this reason, he and the rest of the team are considering that the team be turned into a political party.

The novice politician made it known that as of now, they would focus and concentrate on promoting the Sobeyaa Team, a party to be, to be more acceptable to the Gambian people. He and his team would be participating in future elections of this country to get hold of the government.

Faal urged and recommended the re-elected incumbent and his government to-be in some about a month and half to fight against and stamp-out corruption with all the legally mandated powers at their disposal. Corruption, he said, is a critical issue that should be taken seriously by the country and should, thus, be looked into.