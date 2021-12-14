Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Ten patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Testing Stations in the Central and Southern Regions.

Out of these, eight patients are from and Testing Stations in Asmara, Central Region. Two patients are from Testing Station in Mendefera, Southern Region.

On the other hand, twelve patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,440 while the number of deaths stands at 63.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,656.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

13 December 2021