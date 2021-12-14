Gambia: Nesthet, Star GSM Organise Blood Donation Exercise

Nesthet Clinical Services in partnership with Star GSM, Helping Hand Group and Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital recently embarked on a blood donation exercise at the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) as part of efforts to support pregnant women and children at Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital.

The exercise, which took place at Westfield Youth Monument saw a good number of people coming out to donate blood.

Haruna ML Jarju, information officer for Nesthet Clinical Services, thanked all those who volunteered to donate blood to support people who needed it.

Jarju also thanked Star GSM for supporting the initiative and called on other organisations to emulate them.

Lamin Kaba, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Star GSM, also thanked Nesthet for the exercise as well as those who donated blood for contributing to saving lives and national development. He said in most cases pregnant women and children are affected, noting that donating blood to those people means saving their lives.

"So many women lost their lives due to lack of blood which is why Star GSM is willing to invest its entire resources toward the exercise," he said, noting that they intended to hold the exercise every three months. According to him, their plan is to hold the next exercise in provincial Gambia.

Mr. Kaba advised beneficiaries to use the donated blood for the purpose it is donated for.

Lamin Jafaneh, Founder/CEO of Nesthet Clinical Services, said as a private sector player, making money alone should not be the case but saving lives through their humanitarian work in collaboration with other partners.