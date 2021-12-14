Gambia: Falcons, Waa Banjul Continue Unbeaten Run, Fortune Records 1st Win

Newly promoted side, Falcons FC and Waa Banjul continued their unbeaten impressive start to the season with wins over Samger FC and Banjul, while defending league champions Fortune FC recorded their first win of the league after victory over Marimoo in the week-3 fixtures of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) first division league played over the weekend.

Falcons FC continued their unbeaten run in the league after defeating fellow newly promoted side Samger FC 1-0 in the earlier game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum on Friday.

Last season's GFF 2nd Division League champions Falcons FC scored the game's only goal in the 15th minute to see themselves joined top position in the league.

Academy Boys, Samger FC who are yet to record a win currently sit second from bottom position (15) with just a single point after drawing one and losing two games, while Falcons FC, who are yet to concede defeat occupy top position with 7 points after winning two and drawing one game.

Another newly promoted side, Steve Biko FC defeated The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) 1-0 in the second encounter played at the Independence Stadium on Friday.

Adama Bojang scored the game's only goal in the 49th minute for the Beach Boys.

The victory is the first recorded by Steve Biko after their promotion to the first division league. They currently sit 8th position with 4 points, leveled with GAF who dropped to 5th position after three games.

Elsewhere, defending champions Fortune FC recorded their first win of the season after beating Marimoo FC 1-0 in the third league encounter played on Friday.

Substitute Ebou Sanyang scored the only goal of the match for the defending champions in the 77th minute.

Marimoo FC finished the game with 10-men after Mustapha Secka was sent off for a hash challenge on Ebou Sanyang in the 86th minute.

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) defeated Elite United 1-0 in the first encounter played on Saturday at the Late Ousman Saho field in Old Yundum.

The Ferry Boys scored the only goal of the game in the 44th minute.

The win moved GPA to 7th position with 4 points, while Elite United dropped to 12th position with 3 points after 3 matches.

Wallidan and Brikama United played a barren goalless draw in the earlier game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Saturday.

Both teams came into the game in search of a win to bolster their position in the league but neither was unable to convert any of their chances created as they both settled for a draw.

The draw has moved Wallidan to 3rd position with 5 points, while Brikama United sit 11th position with 3 points after three games.

Waa Banjul FC continued their unbeaten form after defeating Banjul United 2-0 in a Banjul-derby encounter played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Saturday.

Pa Assan Joof opened the scoring for Waa Banjul in the 43rd minute, before Ebou Camara doubled their lead in the 76th minute of the game.

The victory has moved Waa Banjul to 2nd position with 7 points, leveled with Falcons at the top while Banjul United who continue with their struggle in the league sit at rock-bottom-position (16) with no point after three matches.

Meanwhile, at the time of going to press yesterday, Gamtel FC was playing against Real de Banjul in the earlier encounter at the Stadium before Hawks FC took on Team Rhino in the late game.