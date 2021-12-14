Gambia: Good Morning - Mr. Pres-Ident-Elect: Game Over

column

Mr. President-elect, congratulations for the past presidential election which you won with a landslide victory as testifi-ed by the internatio-nal community observ-ers from ECOWAS, AU, Commonwealth, EU and US, and the local observers to name fe-w.

Mr. President-elect, the election system in the Gambia is uni-que in Africa which makes it credible. A few days after vote-r registrations, na-mes of registered pe-ople were displayed for public scrutiny and anyone who wan-ts to complain about the process can go to the courts.

On Election day, all political parties had representatives in all polling stati-ons and immediately after closing, count-ing was done on the spot.

The spot counting is done in the pre-sence of all party agents and signed. Wi-th all these process-es involved, it is very difficult to rig an election in The

Gambia.

The fact of the matt-er is, in any politi-cal race or sport competitions, there must be a winner and loser and losers should accept defeat since some of their exe-cutive members sent congratulatory messages to you.

The game is over sin-ce you have been dec-lared winner by IEC with 53% of the votes cast.

Mr. President-elect, your inauguration sho-uld be 19th January 2022 after which you should select your Cabinet. Currently you have 17 cabinet members including the Vice President - 13 male and four female

Many must be lobbying now to be ministers or ambassadors, but I will advise that you appoint people from different tribe-s, regions, religions with in-tegrity and expertis-e.

Mr. President, you should work onfulfi-lling majority of yo-ur promises made dur-ing the campaign bec-ause you cannot ful-fill all due financi-al constraints.

Fighting corruption and tribalism should be amongst your top priorities alongside the youth unemploy-ment. You revisit the fi-shing sector to enco-urage Gambian fisher men with financial support. Sports devel-opment and infrastru-cture should also be on your agenda.

Mr. President, always remember that you are the president of all Gambians. We can have divergent vie-ws in politics but we should not be enem-ies.

We should put aside our personal interes-ts and take Gambia's interest first to foster unity and prom-ote peace and devel-op the country.

The election is ove-r. It's time that we come together as Ga-mbians irrespective of party or tribe af-filiations and work for the betterment of our dear Mother Lan-d, The Gambia.

Mr. President - ele-ct, we need reliable and affordable elec-tricity and water, good roads, good comm-unication network, good health system to minimise Gambians going for treatment overseas, good secur-ity to fight armed robbers, and support of your government to the media by abolishing the draconian media laws. Also government should pay advertisement bill on time to sustain the media.

Education should be made affordable for every Gambian and promote Good neighbourliness with Senegal and other countries especially Africa

Finally Mr. Presiden-t-elect, the cost of living is going hig-her on a daily basis. The Ministry of Tr-ade should warn shop keepers who always increase the price of basic commodities without justificatio-n. Government should always try to uphold the rule of law and good governance. Promotion in the ser-vice should be done based on merits and not political affilia-tion.

Good luck!

Good day!