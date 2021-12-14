Gambia: Babucarr Jobe Launches Book 'Rights and Beyond'

Young but passionate Gambian writer and human rights activist, Babucarr Jobe on Saturday made a landmark contribution to Gambian literature by officially launching a book titled: 'Rights and Beyond' at the Ebunja Theatre, Kanifing.

Gracing the event were high-profile personalities as far as Gambian literature is concerned and they include: Dr. Cherno Omar Barry, President of Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG) and Dr. Lawrence Abraham, Senior Lecturer at the American International University for West Africa (AIUW), among other Gambian authors.

Pronouncing the book officially launched, Dr. Cherno Omar Barry, said it was an honour for him to launch the book, knowing full well that the topic on which the book is centered has been one of the most controversial topics in which he was involved while at the National Human Rights Commission.

He pondered that there is a serious controversy, misunderstanding and misconception but he was happy that through Babucarr's analysis in the book, people have been exonerated. He deliberated his believe that nothing could be a human right if it violates divine laws also known as the laws of God, which are contained in our religious books. Thus, in other words, LGBT is not a right, but rather, madness and nonsense.

The other personality to lecture the audience was Dr. Lawrence Abraham of the American International University for West Africa. The university lecturer said: "The truth is the delivery of the birth of this book came from the right attitude. I have known Mr. Jobe for years now. He calls me his mentor. I call him my friend, because of the humility and good attitude I have seen in him. When he told me that he wants to write a book, specifically with trends to international relations, I told him that is a good idea. One year passed, I didn't hear from him. I called him and said: 'Mr. Babu where are you? What is happening?' He said 'I am still working.' Two years passed, 'Mr. Babu, what is happening?' 'I am still working.' And today the book is delivered."

He added that there are three types of writers and they are the one who writes to be known, the one who writes about anything, thereby, not writing sense in most cases and the one who writes to solve a problem. He said, however, Rights and Beyond is a book that solves problem.

"I know many people would be wondering why the name 'The Rights and Beyond.' I begin by saying that the book itself examines human rights, not just human rights but it also helps us understand the principles, why there is so much gay, lesbianism, transgender emerging everywhere. They did not just start. They have a trace and this book is a solution that defines their origin and also helps us to understand the principles as to how to stand against those evil acts."

The university lecturer held that the issue about these rights is a contemporary global problem, which is not only intimidating African societies but also causing havoc to the African society, and therefore, each and every African has a role to play in stopping this, which he called arrogant nonsense. He told the audience that the book is the roadmap, which ensures the understanding in doing so and that it is the news that would help Gambians to stand against and to say no to the influence of gay, transgender, lesbianism and whatsoever.

"Finally, I want to speak to all the youth. Do not be influenced by their act. It may look sensible but it does not have sense. Do not allow them to influence you with this kind of attitude. Our community, our society, our creator despises it. So, stand as an agent against it and work against it."

Babucarr is a 27-year-old youth. He was born at Brikama Town, Kombo Central District, West Coast Region. He is a third-year student pursuing a degree in Human Rights, Human Resources Management at the International Community College at Kairaba Avenue. Babucarr Jobe is an author, human rights advocate and a member of the Writers' Association of the Gambia (WAG). He attended Pakalinding Upper Basic School in Mansakonko and proceeded to Nustrat High School at Bundung. He earned a professional certificate and a diploma in Human Resources Management at the Gambia Technical Training Institute and got admission at UTG in 2019 at the School of Arts and Sciences.

The book Rights and Beyond is a book about LGBT. It is a product of thorough research into LGBT. It explores what LGBT is about, its origin, its Advocacy by the West, its dangers and why it should not be accepted into our Gambian society and the African society at large. However, it didn't stop there. The book went as far as suggesting to the reader the due ways in which he or she could play his or her role in fighting against this immoral and devilish act. The book is written in Memory of Nfamara Drammeh.

The move by Babucarr is something scholars and other Gambian authors described as an enormous contribution as far as Gambian literature is concerned, and by extension, African Literature as a whole.