Ghana: MTN Announces Appointment of New Digital and Fintech Ctio

Hermann Tischendorf, MTN Chief Technology & Information Officer for Digital and Fintech

Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Group has announced the appointment of Hermann Tischendorf as its Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO) for Digital and Fintech.

Mr Tischendorf is expected to bring transformation to MTN's mobile payment platform and help improve customer engagement, experience, acquisition and loyalty, and be responsible for developing new products and services, building the nascent ecosystem and scaling up existing revenue streams.

According to a News Release issued in Accra on December 8, 2021, his appointment took effect on December 1, 2021.

The Release indicates that Mr Tischendorf holds a Master of Business Administration and a Diploma with honours from l-Franzens University of Graz, Austria and studied Finance & Banking at the Anderson School of Management, University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

Mr Tischendorf, the Release adds, also has 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, where he has occupied numerous senior roles and brings a track record of success in directing organizational expansion, digital product development, operations management, IT budget allocation as well as mergers and acquisitions.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Serigne Dioum, MTN Group Chief Digital and Fintech Officer, expressed delight at the calibre and skill of Mr Tischendorf.

"We are delighted to have a seasoned executive of Hermann's calibre joining our growing DigiFin team. He brings the skills and experience that will accelerate innovative digital and fintech advancements in line with our strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa progress.", Mr Dioum said, according to the Release.